Saints' Terron Armstead: Won't play Thursday
Armstead (pectoral) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
As expected, Armstead will sit out Thursday's tilt against the Cowboys as he recovers from a pectoral injury sustained during a Week 10 win over the Bengals. As long as the starting left tackle remains sidelined, veteran Jermon Bushrod will protect Drew Brees' blind side.
