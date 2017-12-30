Saints' Terron Armstead: Won't play Week 17
Armstead (thigh) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Armstead sustained the thigh injury in the Week 16 win over the Falcons and did not participate at practice this week. Hopefully the week of rest will prove enough time to recover for the playoffs. Andrus Peat will likely slide from left guard to left tackle, with Senio Kelemente stepping in at guard for Sunday's game.
