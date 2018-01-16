Saints' Thomas Morstead: Heads into offseason with rib injury
Morstead played through torn cartilage in his ribs during Sunday's 29-24 divisional-round loss to the Vikings, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Morstead suffered the injury in the first quarter after tackling Vikings return man Marcus Sherels. The punter was in visible pain the rest of the way, but after receiving an anesthetic, he wasn't forced to exit early and even contributed two kicks that traveled 56 and 54 yards. Though he'll be forced to spent the next 4-to-6 weeks rehabbing the injury, Morstead was fortunate to avoid any fractures to his ribs, which likely would have required a lengthier recovery timetable.
