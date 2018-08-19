Morstead punted three times during Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals and averaged 47.7 yards per attempt.

Morstead was on his game Friday and already looks to be in midseason form. The highlight of his night was a booming 54-yard punt that particularly suggested that Morstead is fully recovered from the fractured ribs he sustained in the Saints' divisional-round loss to the Vikings this past January.

