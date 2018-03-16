Morstead (ribs) signed a five-year extension with the Saints on Friday, Joel A. Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Morstead was entering the final year of his previous contract with New Orleans and his extension likely lowers the $4.9 million charge he was set to count against the team's cap in 2018. At the same time, team management also locked up one of the best punters in the game for the foreseeable future. However, it isn't clear where Morstead stands in his recovery from torn cartilage in his ribs -- an injury he played through during the Saints' most recent playoff run.