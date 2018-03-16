Saints' Thomas Morstead: Signs five-year extension
Morstead (ribs) signed a five-year extension with the Saints on Friday, Joel A. Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate reports.
Morstead was entering the final year of his previous contract with New Orleans and his extension likely lowers the $4.9 million charge he was set to count against the team's cap in 2018. At the same time, team management also locked up one of the best punters in the game for the foreseeable future. However, it isn't clear where Morstead stands in his recovery from torn cartilage in his ribs -- an injury he played through during the Saints' most recent playoff run.
More News
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....