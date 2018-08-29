Savage is likely on the wrong side of the roster bubble after the Saints traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Savage, Taysom Hill, and J.T. Barrett spent all preseason battling for the backup gig behind Drew Brees, but it turns out that none of them will get the job after New Orleans doled out a third-round draft pick for Bridgewater's services. If the Saints are to carry a third quarterback on the roster this season, the smart money is on Hill, who has proven to be a valuable special-teams asset after recording four tackles in the final five weeks of the 2017 campaign.