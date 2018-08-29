Saints' Tom Savage: Days with New Orleans numbered
Savage is likely on the wrong side of the roster bubble after the Saints acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Jets on Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Savage, Taysom Hill and J.T. Barrett spent all preseason battling for the backup gig behind Drew Brees, but none of them will get the job after New Orleans doled out a third-round draft pick for Bridgewater. If the Saints are to carry a third quarterback on the roster this season, the smart money is on it being Hill, who has proven himself as a valuable special-teams asset after recording four tackles in the final five weeks of the 2017 campaign and a blocked punt in the Saints' divisional-round playoff loss to the Vikings.
