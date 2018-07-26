Savage left Thursday's practice early with an undisclosed injury, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Savage is the only quarterback behind Drew Brees that has NFL experience, as Taysom Hill has only played special teams and undrafted rookie J.T. Barrett has yet to strut his stuff. Savage struggled last season in Houston, completing 125 of 223 attempts (56 percent) for 1,412 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. The Saints may be motivated to see what Hill and Barrett can develop into as they search for a successor to Brees, who only has two more years under contract.

