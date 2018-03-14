The Saints and Savage agreed to a contract Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by the Texans, Savage didn't fare well in his 13 appearances (nine starts) over the last four seasons. Notably, his touchdown rate was a pitiful 2.2 percent, he tossed more interceptions (six) than TDs (five), and surpassed 300 yards in a game just one time. In his new locale, Savage will be in a cushy spot behind Drew Brees, who recently re-upped with the Saints for another two years.