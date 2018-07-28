Savage (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

Savage was forced to leave Friday's practice with an undisclosed injury. With the veteran quarterback back in the mix, it doesn't seem like there is too much concern moving forward. Savage currently holds the edge over both Taysom Hill and J.T. Barrett for the No. 2 quarterback position in New Orleans.

