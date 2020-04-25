Saints' Tommy Stevens: New Orleans selects in seventh
The Saints selected Stevens in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 240th overall.
Stevens (6-foot-5, 235) arrives from Mississippi State after transferring there from Penn State previously. Stevens is rough as a passer -- he completed only 121 of 202 career pass attempts for 1,469 yards (59.9 percent completion rate, 7.2 YPA), 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his career, but he's a standout athlete who offers an uncommon rushing threat at quarterback. Stevens' selection could indicate an intention by Sean Payton to shift to a new scheme once Drew Brees is done as starter, a scheme where the quarterback runs frequently.
