Stevens is wearing No. 85 at practice and is listed as a tight end on the Saints' roster, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Listed at 6-5, 235, the rookie seventh-round pick is about 15 pounds away from matching the NFL tight end size prototype, and he ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at his pro day back in March. Stevens posted a 59.9 completion percentage and 7.2 YPA on 202 pass attempts throughout this college career, but he took 159 carries for 887 yards (5.6 YPC) and 12 TDs, adding 14-62-2 as a pass catcher. The Saints may be grooming Stevens as a replacement for Taysom Hill, who is expected to spend more time focusing on the QB position in preparation for Drew Brees eventually retiring.