Lewis is battling for his roster spot as a returner with the competition wide open at the position, Joel Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Lewis has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return and 21.9 yards per kickoff return the past two seasons, but he'll once again be forced top compete for his role on special teams throughout training camp. At just 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, his clearest route to the 53-man roster will come in the return game as he won't see much run at wide receiver.