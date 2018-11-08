Head coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Lewis (knee) has looked good in practice and is "close to 100 percent", Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lewis has been on injured reserve due to a knee injury since Sept. 19 and finally returned to practice Oct. 31. The earliest Lewis could be activated from IR is in Week 12, but as evidenced by this news, that seems entirely possible. With the Saints adding Dez Bryant to the receiving corps Thursday, it's unlikely Lewis would provide any solid fantasy value if he's reinstated.