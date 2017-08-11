Play

Lewis caught 10 of 11 target for 124 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-14 preseason loss to the Browns.

Lewis led the team in targets, yards and receptions in this stellar performance. He did most of his damage near the line of scrimmage, including a two-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Nassib in the fourth quarter. Lewis, who also ripped off a 32-yard gain, should continue returning kicks after a strong 2016 in that department, but he could receive additional touches on offense too if he continues to display these types of skills in the preseason.

