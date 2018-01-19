Lewis played only one offensive snap in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings. He finished the 2017 regular season with 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown and two carries for 14 yards in 15 games. He also averaged 23.6 yards on 13 kickoff returns and 8.2 yards on 14 punt returns.

Lewis never topped 16 offensive snaps in any game this season but saw some playing time as a slot receiver early in the season. During the second half of the year, however, Lewis was almost exclusively limited to special-teams work. With both Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman restricted free agents this offseason, there's an outside chance that Lewis could see his role grow next season if neither returns. At 5-foot-7, however, it seems more likely that Lewis will remain a gadget player in the Saints offense, giving him limited fantasy appeal except in leagues that award points for return yardage.