Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Generates 151 all-purpose yards in loss
Lewis brought in both of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown while also returning five kickoffs for 121 yards in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons.
Lewis helped the Saints knot the game up at 10-10 with 1:53 remaining in the first half when he hauled in a 26-yard scoring dart from Drew Brees. The touchdown was the second-year player's first career trip to the end zone. Thursday also marked Lewis' second consecutive game with at least one reception after not having logged a catch in his six prior contests. The speedster's primarily value continues to come on special teams, but he sees the occasional target in the Saints' diversified offense as well. Lewis will look to build on Thursday's effort against the Jets in Week 15.
