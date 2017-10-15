Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Inactive in Week 6
Lewis (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday for the Saints' Week 6 game against the Lions, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lewis was active for the Saints' first four games of the season, hauling in seven of 10 targets for 84 yards. However, with Willie Snead having completed his three-game suspension and apparently recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out Week 4, the Saints didn't have a need for Lewis as their No. 4 wideout.
More News
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Three catches in Week 3•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Limited playing time in opener•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Avoids injury report Thursday•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Held out with ankle issue•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Productive in third preseason game•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Finds end zone in huge preseason debut•
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...