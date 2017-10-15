Lewis (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday for the Saints' Week 6 game against the Lions, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lewis was active for the Saints' first four games of the season, hauling in seven of 10 targets for 84 yards. However, with Willie Snead having completed his three-game suspension and apparently recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out Week 4, the Saints didn't have a need for Lewis as their No. 4 wideout.