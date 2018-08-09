Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Likely out for preseason opener
Lewis (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars due to an injury suffered in practice Sunday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lewis is aiming to find a role with the Saints as a return man in 2018, but he will miss out on an opportunity to make a mark in Week 1 of the preseason. Assuming the issue isn't serious, his next chance to return to game action arrives next Friday against the Cardinals.
