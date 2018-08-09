Lewis (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars due to an injury suffered in practice Sunday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lewis is aiming to find a role with the Saints as a return man in 2018, but he will miss out on an opportunity to make a mark in Week 1 of the preseason. Assuming the issue isn't serious, his next chance to return to game action arrives next Friday against the Cardinals.