Lewis gained six yards on one carry in Sunday's 31-19 win against the Jets. He also returned one kickoff for 25 yards and five punts for 36 total yards.

Lewis saw an uptick in playing time (15 of 68 offensive snaps -- 22 percent) with Ted Ginn sidelined with a rib injury, but he was held without a target. While Lewis should continue to contribute in the return game, he is unlikely to garner many looks in the Saints' offense, particularly with Ginn expected to return to the lineup next week.