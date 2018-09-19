Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Placed on IR
Lewis (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The reason for Lewis' placement on injured reserve remains undisclosed, as does the exact nature of his injury. It was initially reported that the 25-year-old suffered a knee injury in Week 2's tilt against the Browns, but Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports that Lewis also sustained a neck injury while attempting to return a punt. Ted Ginn should serve as New Orleans' primary punt returner going forward, unless the team elects to dedicate a depth player to the role.
