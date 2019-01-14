Lewis returned three punts for eight yards but played only five offensive snaps in Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles.

Lewis had a mere three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in an injury-plagued regular season in which he played just seven games. Even had he been healthy, however, the 5-foot-7 slot receiver has largely been limited to special-teams work during his three-year career, a trend that is unlikely to change in the future due to his small statute.