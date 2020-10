The Saints signed Lewis to the active roster Saturday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lewis hasn't played an NFL game since the 2018 season when he posted a 3-60-1 line over seven games with the Saints. The 28-year-old wideout has been on the team's practice squad for nearly a month, and he could have an immediate impact on offense since Michael Thomas (hamstring), Marquez Callaway (ankle) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19) are all ruled out.