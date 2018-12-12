Lewis caught his only target for a 20-yard gain during Sunday's 28-14 win over the Buccaneers.

The diminutive receiver has been targeted just twice this season, gaining at least 20 yards each time. The Saints have had a revolving door opposite Michael Thomas, but -- even with his big-play ability -- Lewis has been unable to establish himself. It'd be a surprise if he catches on now, even in a favorable matchup Sunday against a Carolina pass defense ranked in the bottom half of the league in receiving yards, 269 per game.