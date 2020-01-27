Lewis signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lewis is best remembered as the guy who was decked by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in last year's NFC Championship Game. Lewis moved on from New Orleans after the controversial no-call, signing with the Lions but then failing to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. He'll hope to win his way back into favor with the Saints, having made 34 appearances for the team between 2016 and 2018. Lewis can returns kickoffs and punts, in addition to serving as a part-time deep threat or trick-play specialist on offense. He'll face an uphill battle to make the roster if return specialist Deonte Harris stays healthy.