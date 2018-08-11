Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Remains sidelined
Lewis (undisclosed) is present at Saturday's practice but is still sidelined, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
While Lewis is still out with his undisclosed injury, his presence at practice is definitely encouraging. He will remain day-to-day until the Saints can provide a more detailed update on Lewis' status.
More News
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Likely out for preseason opener•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Battling for role as return man•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Finishes second season with whimper•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: One touch on offense•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Generates 151 all-purpose yards in loss•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Inactive in Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...