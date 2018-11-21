The Saints activated Lewis (knee) from injured reserve Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lewis landed on IR following Week 2 with the knee injury, but he resumed practicing four weeks ago and feels good about where he stands from a health standpoint, per Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate. The Saints evidently concurred, so Lewis will return to the 53-man roster to add depth to a receiver room that still has four members remaining on IR. Lewis could challenge Austin Carr for slot duties in three-wideout formations alongside Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith (foot), but it's unlikely Lewis would draw enough volume in the passing game to make for a high-upside fantasy option, even in most deeper formats. In the past, Lewis has made his biggest impact for the Saints as a return man.

