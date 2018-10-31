Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Returns to practice
Lewis (knee) returned to practice from injured reserve Wednesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Lewis' return to practice begins a three-week window for the Sains, during which time the team must decide whether to activate Lewis to the 53-man roster or allow him to remain on injured reserve. With Tedd Ginn (knee) out for the season, Lewis could see increased snaps as a depth receiver if he were to return this season.
