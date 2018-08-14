Lewis returned to practice on Monday, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Lewis did not play in last week's preseason opener due to an undisclosed injury and he remained sidelined through the weekend. Despite Lewis' return to practice, Brandon Tate continued to take snaps as the primary punt returner. Lewis has been deployed only sparing as a receiver the last two years due to his diminutive stature (5-foot-7, 170 pounds), so he will likely need to overtake Tate as the team's primary returner if he's to earn a place on the final 53-man roster when the Saints break camp in a few weeks.

