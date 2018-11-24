Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Scores touchdown in return
Lewis caught one pass for a 28-yard touchdown in Thursday's win against the Falcons.
Lewis landed on injured reserve following a Week 2 knee injury but he quickly made his presence felt in his return, catching a touchdown on the Saints' first drive. While Lewis was quiet thereafter, the diminutive receiver played 28 of the Saints' 57 offensive snaps. Still, Tre'Quan Smith (toe), who missed Thursday's game, is expected to return to action next week, so Lewis will likely soon return to a reserve role. He can probably remain on the waiver wire in most leagues.
