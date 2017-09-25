Play

Lewis had three receptions on three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's win against the Panthers.

Lewis continues to see only modest playing time, participating in 16 of 58 offensive snaps (28 percent) on Sunday. While he's made a couple of nice plays, with Willie Snead set to return from suspension in Week 4, Lewis has little to no value in most fantasy leagues.

