Lewis (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lewis will not suit up against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The 26-year-old's absence is notably not due to injury, it simply seems that with Tre'Quan Smith back in the starting lineup Lewis is the odd man out in New Orleans' scheme. Alvin Kamara and Austin Carr should see work returning punts in Lewis' absence.