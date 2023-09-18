Jones and Jamaal Williams are New Orleans' only two active running backs ahead of Monday's game at Carolina.

With regular starter Alvin Kamara still serving a suspension and Kendre Miller (hamstring) and Kirk Merritt both inactive for Week 2, Jones could be in line to see an uptick in reps against the Panthers. That said, in Week 1, the Saints only gave three carries to running backs not named Williams, so the pie might be small enough that Jones can't really be relied on in fantasy lineups anyways.