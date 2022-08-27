Jones rushed eight times for 23 yards and caught both targets for 12 yards in Friday's 27-10 preseason win over the Chargers.

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram were the only running backs to feature on the Saints' first drive, but Jones got some touches with Ingram still in the game after that, providing a possible showcase of New Orleans' backfield distribution in the event Kamara misses time in the regular season due to suspension or injury. Jones appeared to hurt his leg late in the first half, per Katheirne Terrell of ESPN, but he continued to play in the second half. Jones should be available for the Sept. 11 regular season opener in Atlanta, assuming he makes the team.