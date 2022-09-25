Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest at Carolina.
During Alvin Kamara's only appearance of the season Week 1, Jones was active but only earned one snap on offense. With Kamara out last Sunday against the Buccaneers due to a rib injury, Jones played 48 percent of the offensive snaps en route to four touches for 20 yards from scrimmage. Kamara is back in action this weekend, and with Mark Ingram also available, coach Dennis Allen has opted to keep Jones in street clothes this time around.