The Saints signed Jones from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

With Alvin Kamara still serving a suspension, the Saints only had two active running backs Week 2 at Carolina. When Jamaal Williams (hamstring) departed in the second quarter, Jones and the versatile Taysom Hill combined to lead the backfield, with the former salvaging his day with two rushing touchdowns. Overall, Jones had 12 carries for just 34 yards (2.8 YPC) and didn't haul in either of his two targets. Now that he's on the active roster and Williams may miss some time due to his injury, Jones and rookie Kendre Miller (hamstring) may be tasked with most of the RB reps during Sunday's contest at Green Bay.