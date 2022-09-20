Jones recorded eight yards over two carries and caught two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Though Jones finished as the Saints' third-leading rusher behind Mark Ingram (10 carries, 60 yards) and Dwayne Washington (four carries, eight yards) with Alvin Kamara (ribs) sidelined Sunday, he actually paced the team's running backs corps in total offensive snaps played with 32. The 5-foot-11, 224-pound back made perhaps his largest impact as a pass blocker while lining up in the backfield on 48 percent of New Orleans' offensive snaps against Tampa Bay. Jones recorded 142 yards on 54 rushes over 11 games with the Saints last season, and his overall impact in both the rushing and passing games could make him an overall more valuable back than Washington should Kamara remain out in Week 3 against the Panthers.