Jones will have a role out of the Saints backfield Sunday at Green Bay with Jamaal Williams (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Jones stepped in Monday in Carolina when Williams departed in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, turning 12 carries into 34 yards and two touchdowns while failing to gather in either of his targets. While 2.8 YPC is uninspiring, Jones' 5-foot-11, 224-pound stature lends itself to short-yardage and goal-line work, which yielded the aforementioned scores from two yards out on both occasions. Jones will be vying for RB reps with rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller and potentially practice-squad members Kirk Merritt and/or Jordan Mims on Sunday, but the elevated workload likely is a short-term deal considering Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension ends after this weekend.