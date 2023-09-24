Jones tallied eight carries for 31 yards and caught all four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 18-17 defeat versus Green Bay.

Jones split carries with rookie running back Kendre Miller (nine) during Alvin Kamara's final week of a three-game suspension. As a result, the 25-year-old made his biggest offensive impact for the Saints since his sophomore campaign in 2021. Jones was still limited to just 3.9 yards per carry and he did not record a rush longer than seven yards; yet, he did record three more targets than Miller, as the veteran appears to be the more preferred back on third downs. Jamaal Williams, who served as New Orleans' starting running back for the first two games of the season, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will now be sidelined until at least Week 7. In the meantime, Jones seems set to serve the Saints' third-string running back behind Kamara and Miller.