Jones rushed 12 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns while failing to catch either of his two targets in Monday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.

Jones became the team's lone available running back after Jamaal Williams (hamstring) exited in the second quarter. He took advantage of the opportunity, powering in a two-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to take a 13-6 lead before adding another two-yard score in the fourth. Rookie Kendre Miller (hamstring) has yet to make his NFL debut and Alvin Kamara has one game remaining on his three-game suspension, so Jones could be the Saints' top backfield option by default in Week 3 against the Packers if neither Williams nor Miller are healthy enough to play.