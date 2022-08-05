Jones is competing with Devine Ozigbo, Abram Smith and Dwayne Washington for a roster spot, Luke Johnson of nola.com reports.
The third-year back has impressed thus far throughout training camp, gashing the Saints' defense for multiple nice runs which is important given he sits on the roster bubble. If Jones can continue receiving the coaches' appraisal, the 5-foot-11, 224-pound back could carve out a rotational role alongside Mark Ingram and the recently-acquired Malcolm Brown. However, all reserve running backs could receive a heavier workload pending on Alvin Kamara's legal situation, who has a court date currently set for September 29.