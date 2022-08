Jones gained 19 yards on four rushes and also tallied three receptions on three targets for 20 yards.

Jones started the game and saw increased run with each of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington sitting the game out. He picked up some chunk gains on the ground but was particularly impressive as a receiver. It's also worth noting that Jones made two tackles on special teams, which will almost certainly be his primary role once the regular season begins.