Saints' Tony McDaniel: Heading to NOLA
McDaniel signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of the The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
McDaniel was most recently with the 49ers from mid-October to mid-November, racking up five tackles, one forced fumble and one swatted pass in four games. He'll now help the Saints with depth at defensive tackle in the wake of John Hughes' (elbow) placement on injured reserve.
