The Saints placed McDaniel on injured reserve Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

McDaniel played 12 of 74 defensive snaps in Sunday's wild-card victory over the Panthers, but the nature of the injury remains unclear. Defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton was signed to the 53-man roster and should serve a reserve role on the defensive line.

