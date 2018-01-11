Saints' Tony McDaniel: Hits injured reserve
The Saints placed McDaniel on injured reserve Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
McDaniel played 12 of 74 defensive snaps in Sunday's wild-card victory over the Panthers, but the nature of the injury remains unclear. Defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton was signed to the 53-man roster and should serve a reserve role on the defensive line.
