Saints' Tony McDaniel: Returns to action Sunday
McDaniel (undisclosed) played 26 snaps in the Saints preseason victory over the Chargers on Sunday, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
McDaniel missed some time early on in training camp due to an undisclosed injury but his playtime in Sunday's game suggests he's since recovered and shouldn't be hindered by the ailment going forward.
