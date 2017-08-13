Play

Cadet (undisclosed) isn't practicing Sunday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Cadet already saw his roster chances take a hit the past few days due to Alvin Kamara's impressive performance in the preseason opener against Cleveland. The rookie third-round pick is a talented pass catcher who seemingly makes Cadet expendable. Missed practice time won't help the veteran in his bid to earn one of the final roster spots.

