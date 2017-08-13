Saints' Travaris Cadet: Missing practice
Cadet (undisclosed) isn't practicing Sunday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Cadet already saw his roster chances take a hit the past few days due to Alvin Kamara's impressive performance in the preseason opener against Cleveland. The rookie third-round pick is a talented pass catcher who seemingly makes Cadet expendable. Missed practice time won't help the veteran in his bid to earn one of the final roster spots.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...