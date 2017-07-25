Dural (shoulder) passed his pre-training camp conditioning test and isn't expected to be limited when the Saints begin practicing, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Dural's shoulder issue was only considered a minor concern, so the Saints will presumably activate the wideout from their non-football injury list before camp gets underway. An undrafted rookie out of LSU, Dural faces long odds to earn a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster.