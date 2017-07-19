Saints' Travin Dural: Placed on non-football injury list
Dural (undisclosed) was placed on the Saints' non-football injury list Wednesday.
Dural, who signed with New Orleans in May after going undrafted out of LSU, will still count against the Saints' 90-man roster while on this list. It isn't clear how he was injured or what sort of injury he's dealing with, so it's completely unknown when he'll be healthy again.
