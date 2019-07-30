Dural signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

This will be Dural's third stint with the Saints, as he signed deals with the club in May of 2017 and January of 2018, but was released some time after each signing. In four years at LSU, Dural logged 100 catches for 1,716 yards and 13 touchdowns over 38 games. The Saints currently have 11 other receivers listed on their 90-man roster.