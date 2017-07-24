Dural (undisclosed) is expected to be healthy and ready for the start of training camp, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.

Dural was placed on the non-football injury list last Wednesday, but it seems that was only a precaution. Unfortunately, it still isn't clear what he's dealing with.

